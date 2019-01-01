What is the MLS salary cap & how much are U.S. soccer players paid?

The payment approach in football in the United States is markedly different to that which occurs in the Premier League

Major League Soccer does things differently when it comes to paying players and there is a particular set of regulations when it comes to the process.

One of the most notable aspects of , which sets it apart from its European counterparts, is the fact that a salary cap is in place.

Players are paid centrally by the league and as such certain rules apply. However, there are some exceptions too, which facilitate the acquisition of the more expensive talents.

Goal takes a look at the MLS salary cap, how much players are paid and exceptions such as the Designated Player rule.

What is the MLS salary cap?

The salary cap in MLS is the budget each team is allowed to devote towards their roster. For 2019 the MLS salary cap was set at $4.24m (£3.2m) per team for a senior roster of up to 20 players.

A team is not obliged to spread their salary budget across 20 players, but must do so for a minimum of 18 players and no more than 20.

If a salary pot of $4.24m was divided equally among a roster of 20 players, each player would receive a salary of $212,000 a year, which works out at roughly $4,000 a week.

Of course, the competitive nature of the sport means that certain players command greater fees for their services.

However, it should be noted that the maximum yearly salary an individual player in the aforementioned senior roster can get is $530,000 (£400k) - just over $10,000 a week.

The minimum salary for a senior MLS player in 2019 was set at $70,250 (£53k), which works out at $1,350 a week.

There are some exceptions to the salary cap - specifically Designated Players and Targeted Allocation Money - which we will tell you about further down this article.

MLS Players' Association & the Collective Bargaining Agreement

MLS's salary cap has slowly risen over the years. Negotiations take place between league officials and the MLS players' union (MLSPA) to agree payment figures, as well as issues such as travel and compensation .

The MLSPA negotiate a collective bargaining agreement every five years which aims to secure a fair deal for players regarding pay, workers' rights and benefits.

As well as seeking an increased salary budget, one of the big issues ahead of the 2020 negotiations was charter flights and ensuring players do not have to travel on commercial airlines to games.

What is the Designated Player rule?

The Designated Player rule is an exceptional regulation which allows MLS teams to sign players who fall outside the remit of the league's salary cap protocol.

In effect, the Designated Player rule allows MLS clubs to dip into the international transfer market in order to attract star players to the league through inducements such as lucrative contracts and transfer fees.

For example, while the maximum single salary for a player in a club's salary budget is capped at $530,000 a year, Zlatan Ibrahimovic's base salary as a designated player at came in at $7.2 million.

Introduced in 2007, the Designated Player rule is sometimes referred to as 'the Beckham rule' as it was instituted specifically to deal with global superstar players such as the former international.

Notable MLS Designated Players

David Beckham's arrival at LA Galaxy as a Designated Player (DP) in 2007 paved the way for a long line of global stars in MLS.

Among those to become DPs in MLS are Thierry Henry, Kaka, Robbie Keane, David Villa, Andrea Pirlo, Steven Gerrard and Wayne Rooney.

You can see a list of selected designated players from MLS history below.

Year signed Player Signed for 2007 David Beckham LA Galaxy 2007 Denilson 2010 Landon Donovan LA Galaxy 2010 Thierry Henry 2011 Robbie Keane LA Galaxy 2011 Freddy Adu 2014 Kaka SC 2014 David Villa 2014 Michael Bradley 2015 Frank Lampard New York City FC 2015 Andrea Pirlo New York City FC 2015 Steven Gerrard LA Galaxy 2015 Didier Drogba 2015 Sebastian Giovinco Toronto FC 2017 Bastian Schweinsteiger 2018 Wayne Rooney 2018 Carlos Vela 2019 Nani Orlando City SC 2019 Zlatan Ibrahimovic LA Galaxy

What is Targeted Allocation Money?

Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) a sum of money given to teams by MLS in order to recruit or retain players who will have an immediate impact on the pitch. In 2019, TAM was $1.2m, plus a "discretionary" $2.8m.

So what is it for? There are a number of ways in which TAM can be used:

to convert a Designated Player to a non-Designated Player by 'buying down' their salary. Once a DP slot has been freed up using TAM, it must be filled by a player of equal or greater value.

during trades as a bargaining chip.

How much do U.S. soccer stars earn?

Depending on their status and where they ply their trade, U.S. national team stars earn different sums through their playing contracts.

In MLS, for example, Michael Bradley is the highest-earning star, thanks to his $6m (£4.5m) a year remuneration. Jozy Altidore follows Bradley on just under $5m (£3.8m) a year.

However, Christian Pulisic earns quite a bit more than his international team-mates as he is on a reported £145,000 a week at - an annual salary of £7.5m ($10m).

Gyasi Zardes' annual salary in 2019 was $1.4m (£1m), but Brad Guzan, earns significantly less, with a base annual salary of $680,000 (£500k).

