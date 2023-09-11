'My priority remains MLS' - France star Antoine Griezmann's American dream still lingers in the back of his head despite Saudi Arabia spending spree

Antoine Griezmann says a move to MLS remains his priority as he looks ahead to the next phase of his career.

MLS still a priority for Griezmann

French star a fan of American sports

France to face Germany Tuesday

WHAT HAPPENED? Griezmann has spoken repeatedly about his desire to play in MLS, confirming earlier this summer that he's keeping a close eye on Lionel Messi and Inter Miami. The French star himself has been linked with a move to Inter Miami, although he remains under contract with Atletico Madrid through 2026.

Currently on international duty with France, Griezmann was asked about the possibility of moving to Saudi Arabia like international teammates N'Golo Kante and Karim Benzema, but the forward confirmed he remains determined to move to MLS next.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Saudi Arabia? I understand those who have to go there; we’re talking about incredible sums of money," Griezmann said. "Could I go? I have a family, three children. It’s not an easy decision to make. The MLS is still my priority.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Griezmann has long been a fan of American sports and is frequently seen attending NBA games during his offseason. He's also a fan of American football and baseball, having fallen in love with the sports while playing in fantasy leagues.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR GRIEZMANN? Griezmann and France are set to face Germany in a friendly on Tuesday.

