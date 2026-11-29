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Schalke 04 head coach Miron Muslic has launched a scathing attack on his squad after Saturday's humiliating 8-1 Bundesliga defeat at fellow promoted side SC Paderborn 07. Branding the collapse a disgrace, the Austrian tactician claimed goalkeeper Loris Karius is the only player consistently taking responsibility this season.

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Paderborn inflict historic Bundesliga rout

Muslic delivered a brutal post-match verdict after watching his side dismantled by a clinical Paderborn outfit. Stefano Marino became the hosts' first Bundesliga hat-trick scorer, while Jano ter Horst, Steffen Tigges, Deniz Zeitler, Gabriel Vidovic and Felix Gotze also struck around Adil Aouchiche's lone reply. The result handed Paderborn their biggest-ever top-flight win and extended Schalke's winless league streak to eight matches.

Muslic singles out goalkeeper Karius

Schalke had actually threatened inside two minutes when Junior Adamu fired straight at Nahuel Noll, with Edin Dzeko drafted in for Hee Chan Hwang, before collapsing defensively. Speaking bluntly after the final whistle, Muslic did not hide his disgust: "I am ashamed. The game and the result are a disgrace. A disgrace for the fans, a disgrace for Schalke 04."

While accepting blame for his initial selection, he swiftly turned his fire on his outfield players, adding: "I take full responsibility for the starting lineup and therefore for the start of this match. At some point, however, the players also have to take responsibility, and they are currently not doing that.

"Since day one, not a single player - with the exception of Loris Karius, who performs every week - has been able to take responsibility. Not one. That is a total disaster. I am disappointed in all the other players who are failing to lead the team and move it forward."

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Defensive collapse undoes steady progress

Paderborn scored as many goals in one afternoon as they had managed all season prior to kick-off, exposing Schalke's fragility from set-pieces and counterattacks. Ter Horst headed home a Tjark Scheller flick-on before Marino struck twice before half-time and completed his treble from just four shots after Tigges dinked Karius, with Zeitler, a Vidovic penalty following Mertcan Ayhan's foul on Sven Michel, and Gotze completing the rout.

Warning that the club's hard work is rapidly unravelling, Muslic continued: "We are destroying everything we built over 1.5 years at full throttle. That is naturally an issue for everyone at the club. I feel so ashamed, and we should all be ashamed. We let Schalke down today. I'm not even thinking about the derby against Dortmund yet - I am simply ashamed."

Daunting Revierderby looms for Schalke

Schalke have little time to recover from this chastening afternoon as the high-stakes Revierderby against Borussia Dortmund sits right on the horizon. Muslic must urgently restore belief and defensive organisation to a fractured dressing room currently enduring an eight-game winless run. Without an immediate response from his senior outfield players, the pressure on both the squad and the dugout will intensify rapidly.