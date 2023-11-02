Fantastic news for Milan! USMNT star Christian Pulisic on track to be fit for crucial Champions League clash vs PSG

Milan winger and USMNT star Christian Pulisic is on track to be fit for their UEFA Champions League match against PSG next week.

Pulisic on track to return from injury

American suffered knock vs Napoli

Was subbed off at half-time last match

WHAT HAPPENED? CalcioMeracato reports that the U.S. men's national team star is set to be fit for their PSG clash next week. Meanwhile, English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is set to return to the squad after being sidelined due to injury, while Samuel Chukwueze and defender Simon Kjaer will be weekend decisions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic was subbed off at half-time against Napoli on the weekend, just after assisting Olivier Giroud for the Milan's opening goal. Now, days later, it's being reported that he's OK and will only miss the match at the weekend.

It's positive news for both Milan and the USMNT, as both have important matches coming up this November.

WHAT NEXT FOR PULISIC? The Rossoneri are back in action on Saturday vs Udinese, but their UCL tie vs the Ligue 1 giants on Tuesday, November 7.