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Milan: Leao's statistics against Lazio are disastrous

Rafael Leão has come under fire following Milan’s defeat to Lazio, a result that feels very much like a capitulation in the Scudetto race. According to data provided by Sofascore, the Portuguese player had four lost possessions and attempted and completed zero dribbles yesterday. His defensive work was lacklustre (zero successful tackles and zero interceptions) and his expected goals (xG) were extremely low: 0.22. He managed just two shots on target.

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