Mikel Arteta hails 'unpredictable' Declan Rice as Arsenal boss reveals secret behind midfielder's incredible form

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Mikel Arteta has lauded Declan Rice's relentless drive to reach the pinnacle of the game following the midfielder's latest inclusion in the England setup. The Gunners boss believes his star man has unlocked a new level of performance that makes him a nightmare for opposition managers to plan against.

Advertisement

Rice shines for club and country

Rice continues to impress this season, cementing his place as a vital cog in Arsenal's midfield. His exceptional form has earned him a spot in Thomas Tuchel's latest England squad, joining four of his club-mates in the national setup.

The 27-year-old has already racked up a Premier League-high five assists this term. Alongside a Champions League goal, his contributions across 14 appearances in all competitions highlight his growing influence in the final third.

Arteta lauds midfielder's 'desperate' drive

Arteta expressed his admiration for Rice's continuous evolution. The Spaniard pinpointed the midfielder's desire to expand his skill set as the primary catalyst for his recent success.

"The mentality to go out and win football matches and to add another level to his game, another kind of threat and be much more unpredictable, and we've been working a lot on that," Arteta explained. "He's desperate to improve every part of his game, and we need to do that while we maintain so many incredible things that he's already done, but he's on the right trajectory."

Advertisement Advertisement

The Arsenal boss also detailed the tactical shift that has seen Rice operate in deeper areas, insisting his star player has no limitations on the pitch.

Related Topics

"I think we cannot restrict his qualities and his capacities," he added. "He can drop back, he can progress play. He can drop back, he can carry the ball, he can be incredible in transition. He can win duels. He can produce passes by arriving, by playing far, by crossing the ball left or right, it doesn't matter. On set pieces [too], he's got a lot to offer. His shooting ability from long range as well is something that we need to use more. He has the capacity to do it. So, continue to go to play because there's still so much to gain."

Contract talks and international omissions

With Rice reportedly closing in on a new contract, Arteta remains focused on the immediate future rather than projecting the midfielder's role years down the line.

Advertisement

"We haven't been that far yet," Arteta noted regarding long-term visions. "Obviously, we have still a lot to do. A period of a season, I think it's enough. There are other things that are part of his role in the team, like the club, which I think they can envision with a bit more time. But what his performance was and impact on the team, I think it has to be short-term."

Meanwhile, Arteta addressed the omission of Noni Madueke from Tuchel's squad, praising the player's dedication despite the international setback.

Advertisement

"I leave that to Thomas," he stated. "There were so many options, he needs to make decisions, he's made that one this time and that's it, I leave that completely to him. What he did is he went abroad and he trained. That's Noni, and that's his mindset. He wants to get better."

Three Lions duty awaits

Rice will now link up with the likes of Ben White, Ezri Konsa, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Eberechi Eze in the England camp.

Advertisement

Following the international break, Arsenal will look to maintain their domestic momentum. Arteta will hope his key personnel return unscathed, ready to continue their prolific form as the Gunners push for silverware across multiple fronts.