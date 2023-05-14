‘The team had no answers’ - Mikel Arteta bemoans Arsenal’s lack of ‘aggression’ after Brighton defeat all but hands Premier League title to Man City

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says his team lacked answers to Brighton's playing style as they suffered a loss that ultimately ended their title hopes.

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal capitulated in the crucial Premier League clash, going down 3-0 at home to Brighton. The Gunners' tame performance puts them four points behind Manchester City in the Premier League with just two games left to play and Arteta admits his team are out of the race for the domestic crown.

WHAT THEY SAID: "A week ago I was standing here feeling proud and today we have to apologise for the performance in the second half. It was not acceptable," he said to Sky Sports. "Mathematically, it's still possible [to win the Premier League title], but today it's impossible to think about it. We need to digest the result and the performance in the second half, understand why and have a different reaction."

Arteta added: "Brighton were really good when we became really poor... We conceded when they were direct in behind and the second one we gave away was a silly one. Then the team had no answers. We had to be more aggressive and take chances. They used the space well and we got punished. I will always defend my players so the person responsible is me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arteta's team have seen their once strong bid to win the Premier League title for the first time since 2004 go up in smoke in just over a month. At the start of April, they were eight points clear at the top of the table, but a run of just two wins from their last seven games combined with City's string of 14 games without defeat has turned the tide, seeing Pep Guardiola's team go four points ahead.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal are in action again on May 20 when they meet Nottingham Forest.