‘Our pride is in play’ - Mikel Arteta issues stern warning to Arsenal stars ahead of Fleetwood Town clash

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Mikel Arteta has sent a clear message to his Arsenal stars, warning them that their reputations are on the line ahead of Tuesday's Carabao Cup trip to Fleetwood. The Gunners boss is determined to avoid a repeat of the club's darkest cup moments as they prepare to face the lowest-ranked side left in the tournament.

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Arsenal face potential banana skin

Arsenal travel to League Two outfit Fleetwood Town on Tuesday night for a fourth-round Carabao Cup tie. The hosts are the lowest-ranked side still in the competition, currently sitting 18th in the fourth tier of English football.

With a crucial Premier League clash against Liverpool looming on the horizon, the Gunners are expected to field a heavily rotated starting line-up. However, Arteta expects maximum effort from whichever players cross the white line, demanding they show total respect to their underdog opponents.

'Our reputation is in play'

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The Arsenal manager insists his pre-match instructions will be incredibly brief. He wants his squad to showcase their quality immediately and leave no room for a giant-killing.

"Show them the Arsenal shirt and what we represent and that’s it," Arteta told reporters. "We need to go there and win the game. That’s it. It’s very simple."

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The Spaniard was quick to remind his players that their elite standards cannot drop simply because of the opposition's league standing.

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He added: "Our reputation, our pride, everything is in play. So every time you play a football match and especially against a team in a different division, respect the game, respect every opponent because they deserve that. Then try to win and try to play a bit better than them.”

Learning from the Bradford humiliation

The Arsenal boss knows all too well the dangers of underestimating lower-league opposition. Back in 2012, Arteta was part of Arsene Wenger's squad that suffered a humiliating penalty shootout defeat to Bradford City in the quarter-finals of this very competition.

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That infamous shock serves as a stark reminder of how quickly cup ties can unravel if the heavy favourites fail to apply themselves. The 44-year-old is using that painful memory to keep his current crop grounded in reality.

"We all had one at some stage and we know the risk," Arteta explained. "In football, things can get very equal the moment you are able to match certain things. That’s when our basics and habits have to be through the roof to be able to win the game."

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Anfield test looms large

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Once Tuesday's cup commitments are fulfilled, Arsenal's immediate attention will shift to a massive Premier League showdown. The Gunners head to Anfield to face Liverpool this weekend, a fixture that arrives in the middle of a gruelling schedule.

Arteta must carefully balance his squad rotation at Fleetwood to ensure his key stars are fresh for the trip to Merseyside, without compromising their progression into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals. Navigating this midweek tie efficiently will be critical to maintaining their momentum ahead of a season-defining domestic test.







