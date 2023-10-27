Michail Antonio thinks Lionel Messi winning the Ballon d'Or over Erling Haaland would be a 'scandal' - agree?

The West Ham forward believes the Man City striker has to be crowned as the Golden Ball winner despite Messi's World Cup win - what do you think?

Messi remains the heavy favourite to win his eighth Ballon d'Or crown, despite Premier League forwards Michail Antonio and Callum Wilson believing that Haaland is more worthy.

The Inter Miami star finally got his hands on the World Cup after a memorable tournament in Qatar, and although Norway international Haaland spearheaded City to a treble - including their first ever Champions League triumph - it may not be enough to usurp the Argentine.

So what do you think? Should Messi be crowned the Ballon d'Or winner on Monday night or would Haaland be more deserving this time around?