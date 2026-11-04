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Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has lauded the impact of teenage sensation Shea Lacey following a breathtaking second-half comeback against Roma. The Red Devils looked set for another damaging defeat before a tactical reshuffle and a spark from the bench transformed the atmosphere at Old Trafford.

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Staggering comeback stuns Roma

The Red Devils faced a fourth consecutive defeat after a disastrous opening left them trailing by two goals inside 17 minutes. Matias Soule struck first, before Donyell Malen converted a penalty to silence Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes sparked a second-half revival with a retaken penalty, setting the stage to end a miserable nine-match winless streak. Matheus Cunha then capitalised on a Leonardo Balerdi error to equalise, before smashing home the winner at the near post.

The decisive strike was engineered by 19-year-old Lacey. Replacing Amad Diallo in the 75th minute, the academy graduate provided the crucial assist in just his 10th senior appearance.

Carrick delighted with 'mischief' from Lacey

Carrick expressed immense pride in his young prospect, highlighting both his creative flair and a surprisingly disciplined defensive shift to help close out the game.

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"Not going too over the top, but at the same time absolutely delighted for Shea," Carrick said. "We love him to bits. He's a great young man, he's desperate to do well, he's got great ability. So in terms of coming inside and finding the pass, that's not surprising. He's got that little glint in his eye, he plays with a bit of mischief, if you like, so he's always looking to have that.

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"But I was just as happy seeing him defending as a right-back when we needed that in the moments when as a rounded footballer, you've got to be able to do that. So I was just as pleased seeing him do that in the defensive side, and seeing younger players take the opportunity.

"I think he gave everybody a bit of a lift coming on the pitch, and it was fantastic to see, and he made the most of what he had tonight."

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Cunha steals the show after tactical tweak

While Lacey provided the final spark, a half-time adjustment fundamentally shifted the momentum. Carrick moved Cunha centrally, swapping his position with Bryan Mbeumo. The Brazilian thrived, later sparking wild celebrations in the stands after securing his brace.

"Matheus can do those things, he's got those moments," Carrick explained. "We put him inside, we swapped him with Bryan at half-time to try and get him in the middle of the pitch, try and give us a little bit of different shape, and put him in the centre of the pitch, and he found himself in good positions."

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Cunha's night ended prematurely after a reckless tackle earned a second yellow card in stoppage time, leaving United with 10 men. "Disappointed with how it finished, but again just shows how much he cares and willing to do, and when he's in that frame of mind, he's in that mood and he plays like that, that's what we want from him," Carrick concluded.

Building on a turning point without Cunha

This dramatic victory significantly eases the mounting pressure on Carrick and halts a disastrous slump in form. United will hope to use this hard-fought result as a genuine turning point to revitalise their campaign.

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However, they must navigate their immediate European future without their match-winner. Cunha will serve a suspension following his red card, forcing Carrick to find alternative attacking solutions to maintain this newly discovered momentum.