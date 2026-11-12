Michael Carrick SACKED! Man Utd axe club legend after disastrous run of form

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Manchester United have officially sacked Michael Carrick following a severely disappointing start to the new Premier League campaign. Despite guiding the team to a third-place finish last season, the hierarchy ruthlessly decided that a managerial change is required to achieve their current ambitions.

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Carrick leaves head coach role

United have officially confirmed that Carrick has departed from his role as the men’s first-team head coach. The departure follows a notably disappointing start to the current campaign. This season, the Red Devils have managed only one win from ten Premier League matches. This result leaves them languishing in the relegation zone, just one point ahead of bottom-placed Crystal Palace.

Despite his previous successes, the club determined that a change in direction was required immediately. The board concluded that removing Carrick was necessary to ensure United can still achieve their lofty ambitions for the season.

Board make difficult conclusion

United released a public statement to explain the exact reasoning behind the managerial change. The club admitted that parting ways with the former player was an incredibly tough choice to make.

"Manchester United can confirm that Michael Carrick has departed his role as men’s first-team head coach," the statement read. "Michael rejoined the club in January and guided the team to a third-placed Premier League finish by winning 12 out of the remaining 17 games of the 2025/26 season, accumulating the highest points tally in the league during that period.

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"After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions."

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Forever a legend

Although they have parted ways, the club maintains that Carrick remains a part of United’s history and a club legend. During his time as a player, Carrick spent over a decade with United, delivering a total of 18 trophies to the Old Trafford faithful, including one Champions League title and five Premier League titles.

"Michael is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend," the statement continued. "Just as he did as a player, he has conducted himself with the highest standards of dedication and professionalism throughout his time back with the club. His leadership and achievements last season will always be fondly remembered. The club intends to appoint a permanent successor as quickly as possible."

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Club seek immediate permanent successor

Attention now turns entirely to the future of the managerial position at United. The club hierarchy must move swiftly to ensure the current season is not completely derailed.

Several names have been linked to the hot seat at Old Trafford, including Julian Nagelsmann, Eddie Howe, and Antonio Conte. However, reports claim that USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino is considered the favorite to fill the position left vacant by Carrick.