Michael Carrick on the brink! Man Utd board set for emergency meeting with Sir Jim Ratcliffe to decide manager's fate

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Manchester United executives are meeting with Sir Jim Ratcliffe in Monaco to determine Michael Carrick's future following a disastrous start to the season. The head coach faces the axe before the international break ends as the club languishes in the relegation zone.

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Man Utd chiefs discuss Carrick's future

United executives are meeting with minority owner Ratcliffe this week to discuss Michael Carrick's future as head coach, as per ESPN. The 45-year-old manager is on the brink of the sack after overseeing a truly miserable start to the campaign.

His struggling squad have managed just one league win so far and currently sit firmly in the Premier League's relegation places. While club sources insist a final decision has not yet been taken, Carrick is increasingly likely to lose his job in the coming days.

Monaco meeting planned before Villa draw

CEO Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox will join Ratcliffe for the high-level talks in Monaco. The crucial meeting was pre-planned and not called purely in response to Sunday's chaotic 4-4 draw with Aston Villa.

However, Carrick's uncertain position is now expected to completely dominate the entire agenda. Berrada and Wilcox already discussed the developing situation during preliminary internal talks on Monday.

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Despite the intense speculation surrounding his job, Carrick and his backroom staff returned to the Carrington training ground on Tuesday morning. He is carrying on as normal while the majority of his squad travel away on international duty with their respective nations.

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Pochettino and out-of-work trio targeted

If Ratcliffe backs a recommendation from Berrada and Wilcox to replace Carrick, the club have formulated a strong shortlist of established names. Mauricio Pochettino, Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann and Antonio Conte are all firmly in the frame to take over at Old Trafford. Howe, Nagelsmann and Conte are all currently out of work, making them highly accessible options for the United board.

Former Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna also retains internal admirers after being interviewed for the managerial role earlier in 2024. However, United's dire Premier League predicament means they are highly unlikely to target a young, up-and-coming coach to lead a relegation fight.

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Pochettino clause opens door before Liverpool

Pochettino presents a particularly intriguing option for the Red Devils hierarchy. The 54-year-old manager signed a contract extension with the USMNT in August, but his deal reportedly includes a specific clause allowing him to speak with specified European club teams.

It is understood the former Tottenham boss would be extremely interested if the Old Trafford vacancy officially opens up. Time is now ticking for the United board to finalise their monumental next move. If Carrick is dismissed, the change is expected to happen before United return to action after the current international break. They face a daunting trip to Anfield to play Liverpool on November 22.