'He has no confidence' - Micah Richards warns Mikel Arteta he must sell Arsenal flop if poor run of form continues

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Arsenal have been told they may need to cut their losses on Viktor Gyokeres if the Swedish international cannot find a way to turn his faltering form around. Despite a respectable goal return during his maiden campaign at the Emirates, the forward has struggled for minutes and impact during the current season.

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Struggling to find his feet

Gyokeres enjoyed a productive debut season in north London, netting 22 times across all competitions. However, the 28-year-old has rapidly tumbled down Mikel Arteta's pecking order this term, managing just one start in the club's opening eight Premier League fixtures.

While the striker finally opened his account for the campaign during a midweek clash with Fleetwood Town, doubts over his long-term future persist. His overall lack of sharpness has led to heavy criticism from prominent pundits, who feel he is failing to justify a place in Arteta's squad.

Richards questions Gyokeres' confidence

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Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, Richards highlighted the Swedish international's visible struggles and pointed out a sharp decline in his core strengths. "I think one of the major talking points as well is Gyokeres," Richards said. "When he first arrived at Arsenal, I was saying to the Arsenal fans, 'Don’t expect him to be scoring 25 and 30 goals'. What I really liked about him, he was good at running in behind, but he stopped doing the things that he’s really good at."

The former defender suggested the forward looks entirely devoid of belief on the pitch. "He sort of looks like he has no confidence," Richards continued. "I don’t know if the reports in the summer that they tried to get rid of him [were true] or not, but essentially he’s had enough game time to show what he can do now at Arsenal and it’s just not happening for him.

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"There are so many times where Gyokeres gets in really good positions, and I don’t know if he doesn’t back himself, I don’t know if it’s confidence, I don’t know if the team doesn’t back him to score, but he just, he doesn’t put the ball away. So, then it becomes a problem."

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Arsenal urged to enter the transfer market

If Gyokeres cannot find a breakthrough soon, Richards believes the Gunners must ruthlessly cut ties. "I just feel like he needs one of those opportunities where he plays 90 minutes, he scores, he builds confidence, and it goes from there," he explained. "Otherwise, you know, they’re going to have to look to move him on."

He added: "I think in January, because of the injuries, I definitely think they should go back into the market, and find top cover around. Because the way Arsenal play, and everyone talks about they need this player, they need that player, but the reason why they’re so good is what the front players do off the ball… so, [Bukayo] Saka and [Noni] Madueke work hard in a system that works for Arsenal.

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"Obviously, losing Trossard was a big miss for them in terms of what he does off the ball and how clinical he was with the opportunities given to him. But I think if they want to compete and then, say, dominate, then 100 per cent, I think they need more firepower in that forward area, for sure."

Time running out to impress

Gary Lineker agreed with Richards' harsh assessment, casting doubt on the striker's pedigree for a title-chasing side. "I don’t see him as a starting nine, particularly for a club of the stature of Arsenal," the former England international stated. "I think he can come off the bench and do a bit. I think he’s probably more of a squad player."

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Gyokeres must now capitalise on any fleeting opportunities to prove his worth to Arteta. With the January transfer window fast approaching and Arsenal expected to challenge for major honours, the Swedish international has a rapidly shrinking window to salvage his Emirates career before the club looks elsewhere for attacking firepower.