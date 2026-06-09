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Celine Abrahams

Mexico FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

TV Guide & Streaming
Mexico
World Cup

Everything you need to know about how to watch Mexico in the World Cup.

Mexico FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

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Official Global Highlights & Catch-Up Hubs

Because the World Cup matches are hosted across North America, the vast time zone differences present a massive logistical challenge for global football fans. With kickoffs frequently scheduled for late evening local time (such as 20:00 or 21:00 in host cities like Kansas City and Santa Clara), viewers across Africa, Europe, and Asia will find themselves facing late-night or early-morning broadcasts.

Global English-Language Directory

The table below outlines the official free-to-air channels and their corresponding digital streaming apps across major English-speaking countries and global regions for the World Cup:

Country / Region

Free Streaming App / Platform

United Kingdom

BBC iPlayer / ITVX

Australia

SBS On Demand

India

Zee5

United States

Tubi / Fox Sports App

Canada

CTV App / TSN Digital

South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa

SABC Plus

MENA (Middle East & North Africa)

beIN Sports YouTube / TOD (Free Tier)

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