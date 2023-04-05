Mexican referee handed TWELVE-match ban for kneeing player in the groin

Mexican referee Fernando Hernandez has been hit with a 12-match suspension after he kneed a Leon player in the groin during their match at America.

Leon players protested America equaliser

Referee Hernandez kneed Romero mid-brawl

Has been handed 12-match ban

WHAT HAPPENED? The two sides met last Saturday night in a fiery Liga MX counter where the 2-2 scoreline matched the crazy scenes on the pitch. Diego Valdes' equaliser for America just after the hour-mark sparked an animated response from the away side, who demanded a VAR review. Leon's Lucas Romero got particularly close to Hernandez during the brawl that followed, which prompted the referee to unceremoniously knee the midfielder in the groin.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While no punishment could be offered at the time, a review undertaken by Mexico's top-flight has led to Hernandez being punished with a suspension of 12 matches for his actions, while Romero has been given a two-match ban for his role in the brawl.

WHAT THEY SAID?: The 12-match suspension comes despite Romero defending Hernandez after the game, as he told Mexican broadcaster TUDN: "Obviously [referees] are human beings, many times they can make mistakes and those mistakes end up developing what happened, a lot of misunderstandings."

However, Hernandez has since come out to apologise for his actions, saying in a statement: "To the fans and public in general, I offer an apology, as well as to Romero, for my reaction. I would never attack him or any other player. I am aware of this and I will abide by the decision of the Disciplinary Commission."

WHAT NEXT? Liga MX continues in Hernandez's absence. America will look to leapfrog Leon when they host first-placed Monterrey on Saturday night, while Leon will play Cruz Azul on the same day.