Any decision regarding Lionel Messi's future will not be made until after the World Cup despite reports that he has agreed a return to Barcelona.

WHAT HAPPENED? Supporters at Camp Nou may have to temper their excitement over a potential return to the club for Messi. Numerous reports have claimed that he will renew acquaintances with Xavi next summer but GOAL understands nothing has been - or will be - decided prior to the World Cup.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Unsurprisingly, PSG want to keep the 35-year-old in the French capital and are keen to offer him a new deal to tie down his future. They are yet to have tabled such a deal but the structure of the potential contract is likely to be an initial one-year extension with the option of a further 12 months.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Messi's full focus is currently on helping PSG and Argentina. The World Cup is a trophy that has eluded him in his career so far and the upcoming tournament may well be his last for his country. For that reason, he won't be making a decision until that has finished, which means his future will remain undecided until the new year.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? As mentioned, there is plenty on Messi's plate at the moment, without having to worry about his future. PSG are still hunting a maiden Champions League trophy, while Argentina are chasing their third World Cup crown.