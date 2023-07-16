'The dream becomes the reality' - Lionel Messi poses with David Beckham in Inter Miami kit ahead of his presentation at DRV PNK Stadium

Lionel Messi has posed for a picture with David Beckham in Inter Miami's home kit ahead of his presentation at DRV PNK Stadium.

Beckham poses with Messi

Argentine in full Miami kit

To be unveiled at DRV PNK Stadium tonight

WHAT HAPPENED? Co-owner of Inter Miami and former England captain, David Beckham, posed next to Messi as the Argentine was fully decked up in the iconic pink of Inter Miami. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is all ready to be presented as Miami's newest Designated Player at the DRV PNK Stadium tonight.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

THE GOSSIP: Inter Miami's dreadful form has continued even under Tata Martino as the Herons lost 3-0 to St Louis City during the Argentine's first game in the dugout.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami!

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? Messi is expected to play his first minutes for Miami during their opening game of the Leagues Cup against Cruz Azul on July 21.