Messi explains why Mbappe is ‘a beast’ & how PSG superstar can become one of the world’s best

Chris Burton|
Kylian Mbappe Lionel Messi PSG 2022-23Getty
L. MessiK. MbappéNeymarPSGLigue 1

Lionel Messi has been explaining why Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Kylian Mbappe is a “beast” and a “complete player” heading for the very top.

WHAT HAPPENED? The World Cup-winning France international forward is already part of the global elite, with a stunning record of 181 goals through 226 appearances for the reigning Ligue 1 champions marking him out as one of the best in the business. He is, however, only 23 years of age and seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi believes there is even more to come from an exciting talent that is ready to cement a standing among the greats.

WHAT THEY SAID: Messi told TUDN of Mbappe: “Kylian is a different player, a beast who is very strong in one-on-one, who goes into space, who is very fast, who scores a lot of goals. He is a complete player and he has proved it for years, and in the years to come, he will certainly be among the best.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has also been discussing his relationship with Brazilian superstar Neymar – a player he has worked with at Barcelona and PSG – saying of the South American: “With Neymar we know each other by heart, we enjoyed a lot of time together in Barcelona. I would have liked to have been able to enjoy that for longer at Barcelona, but life found us again in Paris, we are happy to be together, I love playing with him, being with him on a day-to-day basis”

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The Argentina international only found the target on 11 occasions across all competitions for PSG last season but, with a World Cup to come in November, has looked more like his old self in 2022-23 and already has six goals and eight assists to his name.

