Messi makes history with 400th La Liga goal

The Argentine has an average of 0.92 goals per game

Lionel Messi has become the first player to score 400 La Liga goals in history after netting against Eibar on Sunday.

The Argentine made it 2-0 when he netted for the League leaders at Camp Nou, extending his record as the highest scorer in the Spanish top flight's history. 

Incredibly, Messi only took 435 games to get to his 400th goal, scoring an average of 0.92 goals per game. 

His record looks set to stand for many years to come, as Aritz Aduriz is the next top scorer to be currently playing in La Liga with 157 goals in 422 goals. 

More to follow...

