Messi is an 'alien' but Argentina don't always have to rely on him, insists Di Maria

Angel Di Maria has insisted Argentina don't always need to rely on Lionel Messi, although he describes the diminutive forward as an ''alien''.

Di Maria says Messi still best in the world

Adds Argentina don't need to rely on him

Feels privileged to play with Messi

WHAT HAPPENED? Di Maria has heaped praise on international colleague and former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Messi ahead of this month's World Cup finals in Qatar. However, the Juventus man has also insisted that Argentina don't always have to look to the 35-year-old to deliver results.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to La Nacion, Di Maria said: "For me, being by Leo's side is everything. He's the best in the world, an alien, and I won't get tired of saying it. And I'll say it again: playing with Leo is the best thing that happened to me in my career. We have spent many years together in the national team and I was even able to play in the same team with him, because seeing him every day is much nicer.

"I always try to connect with him, look for him, but also understanding that, although he can solve the play, you don't always have to give it to him. Or you have to think about when it should be given."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The upcoming tournament will be Di Maria's fourth appearance for Argentina at the World Cup, it'll be Messi's fifth outing, too. The pair have won 66 trophies across their career but have yet to win the big one, a trophy they'll be hoping to collect in Qatar.

WHAT NEXT FOR DI MARIA? The PSG winger will no doubt play a big role in Lionel Scaloni's plans for Qatar and he'll be wanting to help Argentina get off to the perfect start when they face Saudi Arabia in their opening game.