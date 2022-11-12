Messi admits he doesn't know 'what the hell to do' when pitch invaders approach him

Lionel Messi has admitted he doesn't know how to act when a pitch invader approaches him on the field, but called their efforts a 'sign of affection'.

Given 'scare' before

Doesn't know how to act

Appreciates the gesture

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentina skipper mentioned that while he appreciates the affectionate gesture of the fans, he has had a 'scare' in the past and has felt 'uncomfortable' as a result of unnecessary force used by security personnel.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Ole, Messi said: "The issue was happening a lot lately, in some I got a scare like in the last match of the national team (with Honduras in Miami) when the security came and even hit me. But hey, generally they are very nice signs of affection and for someone to do something like that with all that it means, and so crazy and what they do knowing what can happen to them later.

"Apart from that, you don't know what the hell to do, how are the security going to act? Sometimes they come aggressive and it doesn't take that much either. But yes, they are uncomfortable moments for everyone because of what is generated."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pitch invaders have approached Messi quite a few times this year, both in internationals as well as club games. In Argentina's last match against Jamaica in the USA, a member of security even shoved the superstar while trying to protect him from a fan.

IN A PHOTO:

Messi is no stranger to pitch invaders...

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? Argentina take on Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener on November 22.