WATCH: Megan Rapinoe breaks down in tears and embraces partner Sue Bird after heartbreaking NWSL final injury ends involvement in last professional game after six minutes

Megan Rapinoe had to be consoled pitchside by her partner, WNBA legend Sue Bird, after the American star's career came to a heartbreaking end.

Rapinoe consoled by partner after retirement

Star injured minutes into final match

Rapinoe retires having never won NWSL

WHAT HAPPENED? The National Women's Soccer League final between OL Reign and Gotham FC was the final match of Rapinoe's career, but the former USWNT star was substituted after six minutes with a suspected torn Achilles tendon. After the match - which her side, OL Reign, lost 2-1 - a tearful Rapinoe shared a poignant moment with her partner and former basketball star Bird.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: During a long and distinguished career, Rapinoe helped the U.S. to win two World Cups and Olympic gold. However, Saturday's final was her last chance to get her hands on the NWSL title that eluded her during 11 years at Reign.

WHAT NEXT FOR RAPINOE? Rapinoe is expected to continue her social activism in retirement. Last year, she and Bird founded a production company whose aim is to tell the stories of the LGBTQ+ community and people from minority backgrounds.