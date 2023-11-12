Megan Rapinoe has shared what Ali Krieger said to her as the USWNT legend limped off the field during her final match before retirement.

Rapinoe left field injured

Embraced Krieger while hobbling off

Gotham beat Reign 2-1

WHAT HAPPENED? OL Reign star Rapinoe suffered a suspected torn Achilles tendon just minutes into the final match of her career, the NWSL final against Gotham FC. Krieger, her former USWNT teammate and Gotham defender, embraced Rapinoe as she left the field and offered her some words of encouragement.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked what Krieger had said to her, Rapinoe said: "I think she said like you better wrap that thing up and get back out here and I'm like no, but I yeet'ed it all... I don't think I'll be back."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saturday's final was the last match of both players' careers. Gotham's 2-1 win saw Krieger get her hands on the NWSL trophy for the first time, but Rapinoe retired having never won the competition since its inception in 2012.

WHAT NEXT FOR RAPINOE AND KRIEGER? Krieger has hinted that she could move into a coaching role, while Rapinoe is expected to continue her activism work away from the pitch.