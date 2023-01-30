'Adams said I can't live near him!' - 'Social butterfly' McKennie thrilled to link up with USMNT team-mates as he joins Leeds on loan

Weston McKennie is thrilled to link up with U.S. men's national team team-mates Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson at Leeds United.

McKennie thrilled to reunite with USMNT team-mates

Adams refuses to let him live too close

Could make debut against Nottingham Forest

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder has joined Leeds on loan for the rest of the season, and the move could be made permanent at the end of the season.

The switch sees him unite with Adams and Aaronson at club level, with the former being one of his closest friends after the two came up together through the U.S. youth system. However, while McKennie considers himself something of a "social butterfly", he says his longtime friend Adams has jokingly banned him from living too close once he settles in Leeds.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I've been back and forth with Tyler," McKennie told Sky Sports, "Saying like, 'Oh, where should I live? Where's the best place to live? Where are you living? Can I live somewhere close to you?' He's saying 'No, not close to me!' Then Brendan is also just excited to see me here and definitely excited to get started together."

"I'm a social butterfly," he continued. "I get along with anyone. My mom always says I can get along with a rock if I need to, so but it will definitely help to situate in and with getting situated so I'm happy for that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McKennie and Adams are two pillars of the USMNT midfield, with the duo starting alongside Yunus Musah in all four games at the World Cup in Qatar. Playing together at club level will only further their bond as they look ahead to the 2026 World Cup and, if all goes right, several big moments together in the Premier League with Leeds.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? Leeds are set to face Nottingham Forest on Sunday in a match that could serve as McKennie's Premier League debut.