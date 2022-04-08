McKennie return date set by Allegri as Juventus and USMNT midfielder recovers from injury

Massimiliano Allegri has set a potential return date for Weston McKennie as the Juventus and United States National team midfielder continues his recovery from injury.

McKennie has been sidelined since late February due to a serious foot issue which was initally expected to rule him out of action until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has been progressing well with his recovery though, and Allegri is hopeful he can get back on the pitch for Juve's Serie A run-in.

What has been said?

The Bianconeri boss delievered a positive update on McKennie ahead of his side's trip to Cagliari on Saturday.

"We hope to have McKennie back for the beginning of May," Allegri told reporters. "Where there's at least four or five matches left."

McKennie in 2021-22

Mckennie appeared in 28 games across all competitions for Juve before fracturing two metatarsal bones, scoring four goals.

The United States international knuckled down and proved his worth after being linked with a transfer last summer, and his imminent return could prove crucial for Juve as they continue to fight for Champions League qualification.

The Bianconeri are sitting fourth in Serie A at the moment on 59 points, five ahead of fifth-placed Roma with only seven games remaining.

