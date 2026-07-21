The Argentina players have kept the messages coming on social media, pouring out their feelings after the World Cup final defeat to Spain. Alexis Mac Allister was among them, using a lengthy post to thank the fans and fire back at those revelling in Argentina's pain.

The midfielder opened by dwelling on the bitterness of defeat, writing on Instagram: "We were so close.. and that is why the pain feels doubled. But no one will be able to strip away from us what we experienced during this tournament. What you made us feel was not something ordinary. We suffered and faced hardships, but we overcame them together. Please, let us never forget this: together we are stronger than anyone."

Some moments, Mac Allister insisted, will stay carved into his memory and heart forever. "Just as I will never forget that day in 2022 when we walked and cried and celebrated the World Cup medals with our people in the streets of Buenos Aires, this tournament has also left us with two scenes that cannot be erased, reflecting the people's bond with this team and healing the wounds of every Argentine," he added.

He described the first scene. "It was when the Argentine fans erupted in the stands with wild celebrations the moment we received the second-place medals, where the presence of families, friends and supporters made any other celebration seem pale by comparison with their efforts." The second was the homecoming in Buenos Aires. "Despite the rain and cold, they welcomed us with a love for their homeland and for this team that nothing can diminish. Forgive me for this expression, but you are all truly crazy, and we love that!"

Then came a rallying cry to fans to move past the shock. "Let us cry, because we are Argentines and we always want to win. But after crying, let us rise, unite and move forward, for this is not the end. My mother reminded me these days of a saying of my people that goes: 'If there is a chance for revenge, do not be afraid.'"

The "Tango" star signed off with thanks to supporters and doubters alike. "My eternal gratitude to our families, our friends and to the unsung soldiers of this team, and to everyone who stands by us in good times and bad. Thank you to every Argentine for every message of love and support. I also thank those who sent us from other countries messages of mockery or gloating at our pain, because, without you realising it, you make us feel prouder every day to be Argentines."