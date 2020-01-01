Mbappe's father gives update on PSG star's future

The World Cup winner has been linked with a move away from Parc des Princes, but the French champions are trying to tie him down to fresh terms

Kylian Mbappe's father has given an update on the star's future after seeing him reach 100 goals for the club at the weekend.

Mbappe has established himself as one of the best players in Europe since completing a move to PSG from in the summer of 2017.

The 21-year-old has helped the French champions win eight major trophies and reach their first final, scoring 100 goals in 137 appearances across all competitions.

The international brought up his century when he rounded off a 3-1 win for PSG at by tapping in a Layvin Kurzawa cross in stoppage time.

Mbappe continues to attract plenty of admirers with his electrifying form at Parc des Princes, not least 13-time European Cup winners , who have been tipped to launch a world-record bid for the forward in 2021.

The World Cup winner's current deal is due to expire the following year, however, PSG sporting director Leonardo has confirmed that the club have already opened talks with the talismanic forward over a possible extension.

Mbappe's father has now offered a positive update on the contract negotiations, insisting his son is very much open to committing to fresh terms in Paris.

"We talk, we talk," Wilfred Mbappe told Canal Plus.

"We want to talk, I think he too wants to discuss. It's normal. The time comes to have a clearer idea about his future.

"We are talking quietly, things are progressing well, we have taken steps forward compared to 10-15 days ago. We will continue. "

Quizzed on the possibility of transfer rumours becoming a distraction for the PSG striker, Mbappe Sr responded: "It cannot disturb him because he plays in a great team, and is surrounded by great players.

"It allows him to get closer to his dreams and his ambitions."

Mbappe will be back in contention for a place in Thomas Tuchel's line-up when PSG play host to in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The giants will book their place in the round of 16 if they pick up a victory, having moved up to second in Group H with an impressive 3-1 win at on matchday five.