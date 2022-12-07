False alarm! Mbappe returns to France training as Konate explains team-mate's absence

Peter McVitie
|
Kylian Mbappe France 2022 World CupGetty
K. MbappéFranceWorld CupEngland vs FranceEngland

Kylian Mbappe is back in training with France and will be available for his side's World Cup quarter-final tie against England.

  • Mbappe missed training on Tuesday
  • Returned to join co-stars on Wednesday
  • Konate says no reason to worry

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker was absent from Tuesday's session with his team-mates, sparking fears that he could be injured and miss the upcoming match. However, he returned to the field on Wednesday and team-mate Ibrahima Konate says there is "nothing to worry about" regarding the Paris Saint-Germain star's fitness.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He preferred to stay indoors [on Tuesday]. We are counting on him as on all the players in the group," he told reporters. "It was a little recovery session. The day before, we had a day off. I think he decided to stay indoors with the coach, there is nothing to worry about."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe's availability will be a huge boost to Didier Deschamps and his team. Mbappe is currently the tournament's top scorer, having netted five times so far.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Ibrahima Konate France World Cup 2022Getty

Kylian Mbappe France 2022Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe France Poland 2022Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? Les Bleus will meet England to contest the quarter-final tie on Sunday.

Which was the best World Cup winning team?

152138 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Which was the best World Cup winning team?

  • 41598France | 2018
  • 30393Germany | 2014
  • 59915Spain | 2010
  • 20232Italy | 2006
152138 Votes
The Ultimate Trivia Battle! Up to $10 000 in daily prizes
PREREGISTER NOW

Editors' Picks