Mbappe channels Ronaldo with World Cup final goal double for France vs Argentina

France striker Kylian Mbappe scored a brace in the final on Sunday, becoming the first player to manage the feat since Ronaldo Nazario for Brazil.

Argentina took 2-0 lead

France hit back through Mbappe

First World Cup final brace since 2002

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe dragged France back into contention in the World Cup final after goals from Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria had put La Albiceleste in charge of the match. The Paris Saint-Germain striker halved the deficit from the penalty spot and then added a wonderful equaliser just over a minute later. Mbappe becomes the first player to score a World Cup brace in 20 years.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe also scored in the 2018 final, which means he has now netted three World Cup final goals. No player in the 92-year history of the competition has scored more than the 23-year-old.

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe's goal ensured the game finished level after 90 minutes, sending the final into extra time and possible penalties.