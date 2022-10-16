‘Maybe next time they will be better’ – Guardiola reacts to coin throwing at Liverpool & disallowed goal for Man City

Pep Guardiola was disappointed to see Manchester City have a goal disallowed at Liverpool, but shrugged off seeing coins thrown in his direction.

City suffer first defeat of the season

Thought they had scored first at Anfield

Frustrating fixture for Catalan coach

WHAT HAPPENED? The defending Premier League champions slipped to their first defeat of the 2022-23 campaign when going down to a Mohamed Salah goal at Anfield. City thought they had taken the lead prior to that, when Phil Foden hit the net, and Guardiola was pelted with missiles from the stands when contesting the VAR review which left his side frustrated.

WHAT THEY SAID: He told BBC Sport of questionable antics from the home support: "The crowd tried [to throw coins/objects] but they didn't touch me. Maybe next time they will be better."

Guardiola added on seeing Foden’s goal ruled out due to a foul by Erling Haaland on Fabinho in the build up: "The referee said play on, played on, played on, there were a thousand million fouls like this and this one is because we scored a goal. So they disallowed because we scored a goal, otherwise it would not have been disallowed. We lost because we make a mistake but this is Anfield."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A rare setback for City means that they remain second in the Premier League table, with Arsenal – fresh from grinding out a 1-0 win away at Leeds – now four points clear at the top of the division.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Manchester City have lost a Premier League away game for the first time since August 2021 against Spurs, ending what was the longest unbeaten away run in their league history (22 games). This was the fourth-longest unbeaten away run in Premier League history.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? The Blues will not be in midweek action, meaning that their next outing will come at home to Brighton next Saturday.