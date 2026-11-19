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Mauricio Pochettino has officially arrived at Carrington to kickstart a new era for Manchester United, hitting the ground running after a whirlwind trip from the United States. The Argentine tactician waste no time in laying out his vision, insisting that the hard work begins immediately as he prepares for a baptism of fire at Anfield this weekend.

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Pochettino lands in Manchester after final USA duty

Following Tuesday's Nations League second leg against Haiti in Cincinnati - his final outing as USMNT manager - the Argentinian took an overnight flight to England. He headed straight to Carrington on Wednesday to meet staff and several members of his new squad.

United confirmed Pochettino's appointment last Friday, little over 24 hours after sacking Michael Carrick following their worst start to a season since 1986. The new head coach immediately began preparing for Sunday's Premier League fixture against Liverpool.

New Red Devils boss insists sleep can wait before Anfield trip

Speaking to United's website after his whirlwind trip, Pochettino insisted fatigue will not slow him down. "I have plenty of energy," he said. "It’s a privilege to be head coach of Manchester United. And we are not wasting time. We need to be ready to compete on Sunday.

"Now it’s not time to think about rest, it’s not time to think about sleep. It’s about being ready and to prepare everything to be sure that we are going to compete in the best condition at Anfield."

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Speaking to staff at Carrington, he said: "Very excited to be here. It’s an honour. It’s a privilege to be in this amazing club. Yes, looking forward to start to work."

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Pochettino vows to restore pride and unite the Old Trafford fanbase

Despite United's domestic struggles, Pochettino brushed off local rivalry after his final USA match on Tuesday. Told by former Manchester City loanee DaMarcus Beasley in the TNT Sports US studio that "Manchester is blue, it will always be blue", Pochettino replied: "You will see. Give me time.

"The new challenge is a big challenge, but at the same time it’s adrenaline you want to feel. We need to add our common sense… we know the situation is not a situation that deserves to be a club like Manchester United, the fan base is amazing."

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In a subsequent club video for supporters, he called for collective effort: "I am looking forward to meeting you guys. I hear so many good things about you. I hope we bring all the happiness working together and connecting together. This is going to be a special season to support and to make our players fight on the field and to get the results that we deserve."

Immediate Anfield test awaits as Pochettino begins his rebuild

Pochettino has only a few days at Carrington before Sunday's trip to Liverpool, where United's dismal early-season form faces a tough immediate examination at Anfield.

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Beyond that opener, his priority is reversing the club's slump and challenging Manchester City's local supremacy across a contract understood to run until 2029.