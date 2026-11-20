Mauricio Pochettino admitted he is barely sleeping in a "race" to get 18th-placed Manchester United ready for Sunday's trip to Liverpool. Speaking at his unveiling press conference, the new Red Devils boss outlined his immediate plans to unlock squad confidence and rebuild from scratch.
Pochettino faces race against time before Anfield debut
Mauricio Pochettino admitted he is running on minimal sleep in a "race" to prepare 18th-placed Manchester United for Sunday's Premier League clash against Liverpool at Anfield. Having left his post as United States head coach during the international break to replace Michael Carrick, the Argentine only started work at Carrington on Wednesday and took his first training session on Thursday morning.
"We are so excited to be here and I think it's an amazing club," Pochettino said at his unveiling press conference. "We are happy, but at the same time, so busy. I think it's a race to arrive in condition to be competitive against Liverpool. My first target is to sleep! But I cannot sleep, only three or four hours a day. The target is to get to know the people, the staff, the players, and try to have an impact from the beginning, a positive one."
Building from scratch and unlocking squad confidence
United spent the November international break inside the relegation zone with just one win from 10 league matches—their lowest position at this stage since 1986-87—and are winless in eight top-flight outings. Despite the bleak table, Pochettino insisted the dressing room cares deeply and simply needs fresh principles to restore belief.
"We arrive with the idea to create something from scratch, from our own ideas and philosophy with the way we love to work," he explained. "The players are the group of people who really care. They want to perform for fans, their friends and families. When we arrive, I feel they feel the responsibility. They are committed. It's normal, when you don't win games, the confidence goes down. We need to settle our principles and apply our concept. They have quality and we need to unlock things."
Pochettino addresses head coach role and Anfield history
Asked about operating under the "head coach" title, Pochettino brushed aside labels while confirming full control over matchday selection. "The title of the job is indifferent," he stated. "It depends on the communication and the relationship with all the areas. I am going to decide the squad for Sunday and pick the starting XI and make the changes. In the future, I would like to be involved with all the main decisions that happen with the squad."
History offers mixed omens ahead of Sunday's showdown. Only one of United's last nine managers, including caretakers, has lost his first Premier League game in charge, and United won 2-1 at Anfield last season, yet Pochettino has failed to win any of his last eight meetings with Liverpool across spells at Tottenham and Chelsea.
Fixing fragile defence for top-half push
Pochettino's most urgent tactical task involves shoring up a porous back line that has yet to keep a Premier League clean sheet this term and concedes a league-high 0.14 non-penalty expected goals per shot faced. Standing in their way is fourth-placed Liverpool, who boast in-form forwards Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Cody Gakpo alongside a 57.3 per cent Opta supercomputer win probability.
With the board still believing a top-half finish is achievable, Pochettino urged everyone at Old Trafford to look forward rather than dwell on recent struggles. "We want to create something different and positive, to build our own way here," he added. "The most important thing is to think about the next action, not the past."
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.