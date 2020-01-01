Matuidi confirms he will remain at Juventus amid Lyon links

The midfielder, 32, says he's getting old, and wants to remain in the city his family loves for at least one more year, despite interest back home

Blaise Matuidi has confirmed that he will remain at for another year, exercising the option in the contract he signed when moving from .

Matuidi has featured in all but three of the Bianconeri’s games so far this year, and five of their six games.

The 32-year-old international, a key member of his country’s World Cup-winning side in 2018 confirmed he’d remain in Turin in a statement to French paper Le Figaro.

"I will stay here, my contract included a clause for an additional year in option and the club has decided to exercise it. I am very happy to continue another season here," he said.

"I never had any doubts because I felt the trust of all parties. It is certain that I am getting old and in this choice, I also think of my family who love Turin.”

Matuidi committed himself to the Turin outfit in the face of serious interest from in France.

The club’s president, Jean-Michel Aulas, admitted he was disappointed Matuidi didn’t join his team.

He said he understood, and tipped Juve to win the Champions League, one trophy to elude Matuidi so far, but only If they can overcome Lyon. The two sides meet in a round-of-16 first leg clash in France on Wednesday.

“[ director] Juninho dreamed of Matuidi last summer,” Aulas told Le Figaro.

“He saw OL as a tailor-made club for him and the only team able to beat PSG in France.

“It didn't happen because Blaise Matuidi wanted to spend this season with Juventus, he shows that he was right.

“He is right to stay because I think that Juve, if she gets out of the trap that we are going to set them here, will be favourite of the Champions League. "

Aulas still holds out hope of tempting another French midfielder playing for Juventus back home.

Adrien Rabiot moved to last summer but struggled to break into Maurizio Sarri’s side initially.

He’s played a role in Juve’s last 10 games though, which may make it more difficult for Lyon to snare him.

“I really like Adrien. We wanted to recruit him in the January window, Juni had thought about it, but he started getting game time at Juve," he said.