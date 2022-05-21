Lyon overwhelm Barcelona in Women's Champions League final to claim eighth European triumph

Andrew Steel
The French powerhouse have reclaimed continental supremacy after registering a commanding victory over the Blaugrana

Lyon claimed a 3-1 win in the Women's Champions League final on Saturday against Barcelona to regain their place atop European football.

First half goals for Amandine Henry - who scored an all-time great effort - Ada Hegerberg and Catarina Macario put the French side on course for a comfortable victory in Turin.

Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas struck for Barcelona shortly before the break, but Lyon held the Blaugrana at bay for the remainder of the match.

Lyon celebrate eighth Champions League title

