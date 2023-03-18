Mason Mount 'very likely' to LEAVE Chelsea as he appoints new agent amid Liverpool & Man Utd transfer links

It's 'very likely' that Mason Mount will leave Chelsea this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano, with the midfielder having appointed a new agent.

Mount reportedly edging towards Chelsea exit

Linked to top Premier League clubs

May be sacrificed as part of squad overhaul

WHAT HAPPENED? Amid transfer speculation linking him away from Stamford Bridge, Mount has appointed Neil Fewings as his new agent, Fabrizio Romano reports. Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle have all been linked with a move for the 24-year-old who may be sold to reduce Chelsea's increasingly bloated squad.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The likelihood of Mount leaving Chelsea this summer has now been rated as 'very likely', as contract negotiations at Stamford Bridge continue to stall - a process Graham Potter has repeatedly described as "complicated." The midfielder is entering the final 18 months of his current deal, and this may prompt the Blues to move him on in the summer, rather than risk losing him for free in 2024.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Mount has pulled out of the England's squad for the Euro 2024 qualification matches against Italy and Ukraine after missing Chelsea's last four games with a pelvic issue.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MOUNT & CHELSEA? The Blues play one final game before the international break on Saturday against Everton. A two-week break then follows and Mount will be hoping to use the time to recover from his current injury issues.