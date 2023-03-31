Mason Mount is reportedly keen to secure a move to Bayern Munich this summer, reuniting with his old boss Thomas Tuchel.

Mount keen to be reunited with Tuchel

Contract runs out next summer

Chelsea have set £70m price tag

WHAT HAPPENED? Following former Blues boss Tuchel's appointment as Bayern head coach, the German champions have become one of the favourites to sign the wantaway Mount. For some time, the Chelsea midfielder - who faces competition from a raft of new signings - has been linked with a move away. According to The Guardian, a switch to the Bundesliga appeals to the England international.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mount's contract expires at the end of next season, and with Chelsea spending big in the last two transfer windows, cashing in on the 24-year-old before his deal runs out seems like an attractive option. If Bayern was the destination, he'd be reunited with Thomas Tuchel, the man who helped guide the Blues to Champions League glory in 2021.

AND WHAT'S MORE: If Mount is sold this summer, it's unlikely to be on the cheap. Chelsea are reportedly after £70 million for the England international, who has 27 goals and 22 assists in his 128 league appearances for the club. He's been at Stamford Bridge since the age of six, but it appears as though that long stint at the west London club could be coming to an end.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MOUNT? The midfielder's future at the club remains uncertain, but Bayern aren't the only club interested in snatching him up. According to reports, Liverpool are also keen on making a move for him. The most pressing concern, however, is helping the Blues salvage what has been a disappointing season. That starts tomorrow with a tricky game against Aston Villa.