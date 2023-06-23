Mason Mount saga continues! Chelsea reject Man Utd's latest offer and demand £65m with clubs set for in-person meeting

Chelsea have rejected Manchester United's latest offer of £55 million ($69.8m) for Mason Mount.

Man Utd see another Mount bid rejected

Chelsea want £65m for homegrown star

Blues expected to sell many players this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? As reported by multiple journalists on Friday evening, the Blues have demanded £58m ($73.7m) plus £7m ($8.9m) for Mount. The Telegraph, among others, have also stated that the two clubs are set to meet in person imminently to hammer out a deal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mount's prospective move to Old Trafford has been the transfer saga of the summer so far. His contract expires at the end of the 2022-23 season and the Blues are acutely aware that they risk the England international walking for free if they do not sell him before the current window closes. Despite this, they are standing firm on their valuation thus far.

WHAT NEXT? Mount is one of a long list of Chelsea players who are expected to depart Stamford Bridge over the coming weeks. N'Golo Kante has already signed for Al-Ittihad and he could be joined in the Saudi Pro League by Edouard Mendy, Hakim Ziyech and Kalidou Koulibaly. Kai Havertz has also been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, while Conor Gallagher is being targeted by Borussia Dortmund.