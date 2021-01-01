Greenwood signs new Man Utd contract until 2025

The teenager has put pen to paper on a new deal which will keep him at Old Trafford for the next few seasons at least

Mason Greenwood has signed a new contract keeping him at Manchester United until June 2025, with the option for a further year.

The 19-year-old has become a regular in the first team under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having made his debut in 2019 and has gone on to make 82 appearances for the club since.

He is highly regarded as one of the brightest attacking young talents within the Premier League, and has been rewarded for his progress and hard work with a new deal to keep him at the club for the next four years at least.

What has Greenwood said?

The teenager said: “When you join the club at seven years old, you just dream of playing for the first-team one day. I’ve worked so hard to reach this level and the last two years have been amazing. There is so much that I want to achieve in the game and I know that this is the perfect environment to play my football.

“With the support from the manager, his coaching staff and so many great players to learn from; I know that I am developing every single day. There is a lot more to come from myself and this team and I am so committed to working hard week in, week out to help the group achieve success.

“I want to repay the club for the support that everyone has given me over the years and show everyone just what I am capable of.”

What has Solskjaer said?

The United manager said: “Mason is a fantastic talent and yet another fine example of the type of player that our Academy produces. He has made great progress this season, showing real maturity and adaptability to his game, which has seen him develop into one of the best young players in the country.

“Whilst it is easy for people outside of the club to forget that Mason is just 19, it is our job as coaches to ensure he reaches his phenomenal potential and every step we take is to help him along that path.

“Mason is naturally gifted and has a brilliant attitude; we know how important he is going to be for Manchester United over the coming seasons.”

When did he make his first-team debut?

Greenwood made his first-team debut off the bench in the Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain in March 2019.

His first senior start in the Premier League came on the final day of the 2018-19 campaign at home to Cardiff. He has made 82 appearances for the first team since his debut.

Article continues below

How many goals has he scored?

Greenwood has scored 21 goals for the first team, with 17 of those coming last season when he impressed after the restart following the coronavirus-enforced break in the campaign.

He has only managed four goals in all competitions this term but he has stepped up in recent weeks after a difficult start to the season and has been impressing with his displays.

Further reading