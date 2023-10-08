Mason Greenwood scores first goal since January 2022 as Man Utd loanee opens account for Getafe

Mason Greenwood has scored his first goal since January 2022, with the Manchester United loanee opening his account for Getafe.

The 21-year-old forward took on a new challenge during the summer transfer window when heading for Spain.

He had gone over 18 months without a competitive appearance by that stage.

Greenwood was suspended by United after being arrested on suspicion of attempted rape, assault and coercive control.

Those charges were dropped in February 2023, freeing the one-cap England international to resume his professional career.

Getafe put a deal in place with United – at the end of a long-running internal investigation at Old Trafford – and he will spend the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign on their books.

He made his debut for the Liga outfit in September, with a first start coming against Athletic Club – 613 days after he last made a starting XI for United.

Greenwood now has his first goal in Spanish football after finding the target against Celta Vigo.

There were 33 minutes on the clock when the ball broke in the winger’s direction as he arrived at the back post.

He had plenty to do from an ever-tightening angle, but the goal was gaping in front of him – with the Celta keeper caught out by a low cross that beat him at the near post – and he fired into the roof of the net from six yards out.