Mason Greenwood's next club? Getafe in talks to bring Man Utd forward to La Liga

La Liga side Getafe are in talks to sign Mason Greenwood on loan from Manchester United.

United confirmed that Greenwood would be leaving Old Trafford last week following a six-month internal investigation. The player was charged with attempted rape, domestic violence and controlling behaviour in 2022 last year, but the Crown Prosecution Service discontinued its case after concluding that there was not a realistic chance of prosecution.

Greenwood has been the subject of enquiries from clubs in Germany, Italy, Spain and Turkey this summer, with Lazio reportedly opting against making a move earlier today.

However, according to The Athletic, Getafe have now emerged as potential suitors. The Spanish club are in talks to sign Greenwood on loan, but with the transfer deadline fast approaching, United are aware that any deal could prove difficult to complete.

Should Getafe not reach an agreement with United before then, the forward will be forced to explore other options.

The Saudi Pro League transfer window remains open until September 7, although sources have suggested that a move there is unlikely. Clubs in Turkey can also make signings well into September, with Besiktas one of the teams linked with Greenwood this summer.