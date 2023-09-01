Mason Greenwood: Lazio make decision on Man Utd striker following transfer links

Lazio have decided against signing Mason Greenwood from Manchester United.

United confirmed that Greenwood would be departing Old Trafford last month, after a lengthy internal investigation into the forward concluded. The player was charged with attempted rape, domestic violence and controlling behaviour in 2022, with legal proceedings against him being dropped after the Crown Prosecution Service decided there was not a realistic chance of conviction.

United recently fielded enquiries from German, Italian, Spanish and Turkish clubs for the player. The Red Devils were also understood to have offered Greenwood to Lazio, with manager Maurizio Sarri said to be given the final say on whether the Serie A side signed the Bradford-born striker.

Now, Gianluca Di Marzio has reported that La Aquile will not be offering him a deal. It's said that the two clubs did not have enough time to reach an agreement before the transfer window closed.

With a move to Italy seemingly off the cards, Greenwood is running out of options. He could still make a switch to Saudi Arabia before September 7, though Saudi Pro League sources have ruled out any such deal.

Turkey is another option, with Super Lig clubs able to complete transfers until September 15. Besiktas have been linked with a move for Greenwood recently.