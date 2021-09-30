'Before the Copa America final, I played PlayStation!' - Martinez makes video game revelation

The goalkeeper says that video games help him relax and he even played prior to the Copa America final

Argentina and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez has said he plays PlayStation for two hours every night, with Call of Duty his game of choice.

Martinez said he even played video games prior to this summer's Copa America final against Brazil, claiming it helped him relax.

Whether it was down to the video game or not, Martinez ended up with a clean sheet as Argentina lifted the Copa after a 1-0 win over their rivals.

What was said?

Speaking to Sebas Fernandez on YouTube, Martinez said: "The truth is that every night I play the PlayStation. Two hours. It is my space, my moment to distract myself.

"I love it because I disconnect. I spend time with my family and then I have my space to play alone, with my friends from Mar del Plata. I take it on all my trips.

"Before the final with Brazil I played a couple of games. After a while I went to play the [final]. It helps me think about something else, not being on the phone all day, it relaxes me and it amuses me.

"When I lived in Mar del Plata I spent all day with the ball, but at night it was all with video games. Today I am still connected with my friends there and I play Call of Duty with them. I love that game, I am a killer, I go out to look for my opponents.

"The [Argentina] group is also very close because we play cards, Among Us, Call of Duty, some play FIFA, ping pong tournaments. The group is competitive and we get together like that.

"Before a qualifying match we had 10 guys in a room and we played until two in the morning. We had a lot of fun."

Article continues below

Martinez gets Argentina call

The Aston Villa star was among three Premier League players called up for Argentina's upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

After the stunning abandonment of a meeting between Argentina and Brazil during the last international break due to quarantine restrictions, Argentina will hope that an agreement can be reached this time around to avoid a similar outcome.

Further reading