'A blessing!' – Martin Zubimendi opens up on sharing Spain midfield with Rodri

Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi has described sharing a national team dressing room with Rodri as an absolute blessing. Reflecting on his substitute appearance in the 2026 World Cup final, Zubimendi expressed immense pride in contributing to La Roja’s golden era.
Zubimendi embraces vital squad role under Luis de la Fuente
While Martin Zubimendi has experienced fluctuating minutes at club level with Arsenal, his standing within the Spain national team remains secure under head coach Luis de la Fuente.
As La Roja prepare for their upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures, Zubimendi reflected on his contributions during their triumphant 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign in North America.
Though opportunities were limited due to fierce competition in midfield, the former Real Sociedad star played a crucial cameo in the final against Argentina.
Describing Rodri as the ultimate benchmark in midfield
Competing for the holding midfield role alongside former Manchester City's Rodri could be daunting, but Zubimendi views playing second fiddle to the Ballon d'Or winner as an invaluable learning experience.
"A blessing. I owe my titles to him in part. He's been a key player in every tournament we've played," Zubimendi told MARCA.
"If he gives me a few minutes, I'll try to make the most of them, but I fully understand that he's a world-class player and the best in his position."
Reliving the magic of the World Cup final cameo
Zubimendi recalled the profound emotion of stepping onto the pitch during extra time in the World Cup final, helping Spain secure the ultimate prize.
"In the European Championship, although I hadn't played much, at least I'd had some minutes in the group stage. In this World Cup, I hadn't played at all, but I went hoping I might get a chance. I don't know if I was being naive, but I thought I could play a few minutes. And in the end, I did," he smiled.
"Oyarzabal's goal was with Zubimendi on the field; Ferran's was too. These are moments I'll cherish forever. Being on the field for such important plays and being able to celebrate from within was wonderful. It also allowed me to get rid of that thorn in my side a little."
High global respect for Spanish footballing talent
With the national team currently maintaining an impressive unbeaten streak, Zubimendi believes that Spanish players finally receive the global recognition they deserve.
"I think we're in a very good place right now, and Spanish players are highly valued for everything they've achieved," he noted.
As Spain turn their focus to the Czech Republic and beyond, Zubimendi remains ready to answer the call whenever De la Fuente needs him.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.