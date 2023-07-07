Martin Odegaard posts holiday pics with girlfriend Helene Spilling as Arsenal star reveals he's feeling 'recharged' ahead of new Premier League season

Martin Odegaard said he is "recharged" as he enjoys his summer holiday with girlfriend Helene Spilling ahead of the new Premier League season.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Norway star relaxed in the sun with his girlfriend and some pals and shared some pictures of the gorgeous setting on Instagram.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

WHAT THEY SAID: Odegaard added in the caption: "Recharged".

THE GOSSIP: Gunners captain Odegaard was a key part of his side's Premier League title challenge last season. Arsenal were top of the table for much of the season but fell apart in the final two months of the campaign and missed out on a first English crown in 19 years. The intense competition will have taken its toll on the midfielder, seemingly emptying his battery.

WHAT NEXT FOR ODEGAARD? The ex-Real Madrid man will soon return to north London to begin preparing for the new season as Arsenal look to mount another challenge for the title.