Martial: Mourinho disrespected me at Man Utd!

- Martial fell out of favour under Mourinho
- Striker says issues started over shirt number
- Martial blames Mourinho for missing World Cup
WHAT HAPPENED? Mourinho took over as Manchester United's boss a year after Martial was signed. The striker lost his place in the team under the Portuguese coach, however, and had to deal with Zlatan Ibrahimovic taking his favoured No. 9 shirt and Alexis Sanchez being picked ahead of him.
WHAT THEY SAID: "It started with the shirt number thing," he told France Football. "During the holidays, he sent me a message asking me if I would change to No.11, explaining that it was great because it was the number of the legend Ryan Giggs. I told him that I had the greatest respect for Giggs but that I would prefer to keep my No. 9. And when I go back to the club, I see my No. 11 shirt, the story didn't go well.
"He disrespected me, directly. He talked about me in the press, little phrases, a bit like he had done with Karim Benzema at Real Madrid. In the [2017-18] season, I was the team's top scorer in the first half of the season, he brought in Alexis Sanchez and then I didn't play much. It was the World Cup season as well, and it cost me a lot at the end, especially as the French team won. I should have been there."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martial took some time to find a regular spot in the United starting XI after Mourinho's departure. His most prolific season at Old Trafford came in 2019-20, when he started 31 games in the Premier League and scored 17 times, also netting four times in the Europa League.
STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Red Devils' focus is on their upcoming Europa League clash with Sheriff next week.