Marquinhos: Everyone at PSG is happy with Tuchel

The Brazilian has hailed the impact of the former Borussia Dortmund boss and claims the squad are pleased with him

Marquinhos has insisted that everyone at is happy with head coach Thomas Tuchel's work so far.

PSG are reportedly ready to extend Tuchel's contract despite the team's continued failure to challenge for the , having been knocked out at the last-16 stage on away goals by .

However, Marquinhos believes that the decision to stick with Tuchel is a positive one, hailing the German's impact at the helm this season.

"[Tuchel's new contract is] good. He did good things. Everyone is happy with the work he does," Marquinhos told Le Parisien.

"I say that on behalf of the team. He is a very intelligent coach, he puts a good atmosphere in the locker room.

"We are doing good things this year with him. I hope he will benefit from continuity to put his philosophy in place for years. We want to do beautiful things with him.

"The aims of the season are always to bring back trophies. It is these victories that give joy to the fans, to our families and to ourselves.

"We have an important game in the semi-finals [of the Coupe de against ]. It is essential to win."

Marquinhos was speaking following a hard-earned 1-0 win away at , and the Brazilian made sure to sing the praises of match-winner Kylian Mbappe.

He added: "We know the context when we come to play here. Toulouse always put us in difficulty with a low block, tight.

"We had to find solutions, with a lot of injuries and when we came back from the international break. It always takes a little time to get back to normal.

"We tried to take advantage of the spaces we had, to remain patient but also to play forward. We looked for Kylian and our attackers in behind and in the end his goal helped us.

"We hope that Kylian will continue like this. We know the talent he has, the strength he has.

"When he has an opportunity, it is rare that he does not score. He is often told to remain calm and positive.

"Sometimes he tries, he tries again and it does not happen. And then, the ball crosses the line and he saves us."