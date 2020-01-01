Marega scores in FC Porto’s win vs Alhassan’s Nacional

The Malian forward scored his fifth Primeira goal of the season as the Dragon silenced the visiting White and Black on Sunday

Moussa Marega was on target as FC secured a 2-0 victory over Nacional in Sunday night’s Portuguese top-flight encounter.

The big Mali striker got the second goal for Sergio Conceicao’s men, who wrapped up their win in the first half.

Unbeaten in their last 10 games across all competitions, the Dragon came into the encounter having defeated Pacos de Ferreira 2-1 last time out, while their opponents bowed 3-1 at home to Santa Clara.

More teams

In a fast-paced first half, it was the hosts who took a 21st-minute lead when referee Manuel Oliveira pointed to the spot after international Mehdi Taremi was brought down inside the box by Pedro Henrique.

Sergio Oliveira made no mistake in dispatching the ensuing kick past goalkeeper Daniel Guimaraes, who guessed the right direction.

The opener gave Porto a firm grip on the game as they dominated ball possession and created more scoring opportunities. They could have doubled their advantage as Jesus Corona missed from close range after being released by Octavio’s cross.

Seven minutes before the half-time break, Marega doubled the lead after profiting from an assist from Taremi. Diogo Leite recovered the ball in the centre of the field, found the Iranian, who in turn passed to the Malian forward for a cool finish.

Despite their two-goal advantage, the hosts maintained a high level of intensity, however, they missed more scoring chances with Marega the main culprit.

With little to do for most of the game, Agustin Marchesin was called into action for the second time in the 82nd minute – making a fine save off Brayan Riascos’ shot.

Article continues below

At the end of 90 minutes, Nacional returned home with heads bowed low as Conceicao’s side cruised to their seventh win of the 2020-21 campaign.



After featuring for 83 minutes, Marega was replaced by Fabio Vieira while 's Zaidu Sanusi, Guinea Bissau's Nanu and DR Congo defender Chancel Mbembe saw action from start to finish.

For the visitors, 's Larry Azouni lasted for the duration whereas Nigeria's Abdullahi Alhassan, who was handed a starter's role, was replaced in the 79th minute by Ruben Micael.

Mozambique's Witi and Cape Verde's Nuno Borges were not listed for action.