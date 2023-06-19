Boost for Man Utd! Marcus Rashford 'on brink' of signing new long-term contract with Red Devils

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is about to agree a new contract with the club and is set to become the top earner at Old Trafford

Rashford about to agree new deal

Striker hit career-best 30 goals last season

He is set to replace De Gea as top earner

WHAT HAPPENED? The England striker is set to finally agree a new bumper contract with United, according to Fabrizio Romano. Rashford's current deal expires in June 2024 and he has been in negotiations with the Red Devils since the start of the year. According to Romano, Rashford is set to accept United's latest proposal and just a few details need to be finalised before the contract is announced officially.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford has just had his best ever season for United, scoring 30 goals in all competitions as the Red Devils finished third in the Premier League to return to the Champions League, ended a six-year trophy drought by winning the Carabao Cup and reached the FA Cup final.

