Marcus Rashford 'could be one of the best in the world' if England revival continues, says Harry Maguire
- Rashford struggled for United in 2021-22
- Uptick in form underlined by three WC goals
- Maguire believes forward can be among world's best
WHAT HAPPENED? Maguire acknowledged the difficult spell that both players have endured at club level and said he was delighted at the forward's upturn in form in Qatar. The centre-back argued that if Rashford keeps up the same levels, he could find himself among the world's greatest.
WHAT THEY SAID: “I’m really pleased for Marcus," Maguire said to talkSPORT. "I think he has so much talent that I don’t think he’ll ever reach what his talent can get to because he’s so talented that he could be one of the best in the world and I think he’s got to push and strive for that.
"But at the moment, over the last year or so it’s not just Marcus at Manchester United. We had a difficult year as a group and it affects people as individuals. This year he is playing with a lot more freedom, he’s playing with a big smile on his face and, yeah, we speak about him getting back to his best and I’m sure he will do."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having scored just five goals in 32 appearances across all competitions in 2021-22, Rashford has eight goals already for United this season, and the 25-year-old became the World Cup's joint-top scorer with his brace against Wales on matchday three. His recent performances have given Gareth Southgate a selection headache for Sunday, as he is one of many forwards in line to start against Senegal.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
DID YOU KNOW? Rashford has scored in 55% of his England starts (12/22), the fifth-highest percentage of all players with 20+ starts, behind Steve Bloomer, Tommy Lawton, Vivian Woodward and Stan Mortensen.
WHAT NEXT FOR RASHFORD? The United man will be hoping to get the nod in England's last-16 match against Senegal on Sunday, with a quarter-final against either France or Poland up for grabs.
