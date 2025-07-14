Marcus Rashford goes 'all in' on Barcelona & closes off other transfer options as outcast trains away from rest of Man Utd squad

Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford is reportedly 'all in' on a transfer to Barcelona, with other options being closed off.

The 27-year-old forward was allowed to spend the second half of the 2024-25 campaign away from Old Trafford on loan at Aston Villa. A return to form was enjoyed there, before suffering an unfortunate injury, and another move is expected this summer.

Barcelona have been long-standing admirers of Rashford, with interest being rekindled by the Catalan giants as they explore more cost-effective alternatives to Liverpool’s Colombian winger Luis Diaz.

England international Rashford is, according to Mundo Deportivo, 'all in' on a switch to Barca. He is said to have already snubbed advances from the Saudi Pro League that would have made more financial sense to United in their efforts to find a buyer.

Rashford is currently training away from the rest of United’s senior squad after seeing Ruben Amorim’s side return for pre-season. He is focused on getting fully fit after his injury, allowing him to hit the ground running in his new surroundings.

He is considered to be a “real possibility” for the reigning Spanish champions, although no meeting between the club and Rashford’s agent has been scheduled as yet. It is claimed that a loan agreement with a mandatory purchase clause “shouldn’t be ruled out”.